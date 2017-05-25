Pages Navigation Menu

Man Utd’s Varela sent packing for getting a tatoo – Vanguard

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Sports


Vanguard

Man Utd's Varela sent packing for getting a tatoo
Vanguard
Eintracht Frankfurt look set to send Guillermo Varela back to Manchester United after the on-loan defender defied the German club and got a tattoo. Varela. The 24-year-old Uruguayan had the tattoo made on his arm just days before Saturday's German Cup …
