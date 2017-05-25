Man Utd’s Varela sent packing for getting a tatoo

Eintracht Frankfurt look set to send Guillermo Varela back to Manchester United after the on-loan defender defied the German club and got a tattoo.

The 24-year-old Uruguayan had the tattoo made on his arm just days before Saturday’s German Cup final and it became infected, ruling him out of Eintracht’s biggest game of the season.

“This behaviour is negligent and it damages the whole team,” the club’s sporting director Fredi Bobic said, according to SID, an AFP subsidiary.

“Guillermo’s time with Eintracht stops here because of this behaviour and the club cannot tolerate a player contravening the wishes of the club’s coach and doctors.”

Varela went on loan to the German club last summer but his time in the Bundesliga has been blighted by injury and he made only seven appearances in the league and three in the cup.

Eintracht play Borussia Dortmund in the cup final in Berlin.

