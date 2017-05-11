Man Utd’s Wayne Rooney needs first-team football next season, says Matt Le Tissier – SkySports
Man Utd's Wayne Rooney needs first-team football next season, says Matt Le Tissier
Wayne Rooney needs to leave Manchester United this summer in order to rediscover his form, according to Matt Le Tissier. The 31-year-old has managed just four Premier League goals in 22 appearances (12 starts) for Manchester United this season, and is …
I'm not ready to leave Manchester United – Rooney
Out-of-favour Rooney insists he wants to stay at United
