Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man Utd’s Wayne Rooney needs first-team football next season, says Matt Le Tissier – SkySports

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


SkySports

Man Utd's Wayne Rooney needs first-team football next season, says Matt Le Tissier
SkySports
Wayne Rooney needs to leave Manchester United this summer in order to rediscover his form, according to Matt Le Tissier. The 31-year-old has managed just four Premier League goals in 22 appearances (12 starts) for Manchester United this season, and is …
I'm not ready to leave Manchester United – RooneyDaily Post Nigeria
Man United News: Wayne Rooney told to leave Old Trafford by Roy KeaneDaily Star
Mourinho's Man Utd can only succeed without RooneyGoal.com
Liverpool Echo –Mirror.co.uk
all 63 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.