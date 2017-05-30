Management of Breeze FM goes to court over demolition

The Management of Breeze FM, a Lafia-based private radio outfit, whose station was demolished on May 20, says it has gone to court “to seek justice”.

The Nasarawa State Government had claimed that the station was demolished because the structure violated land approval laws by citing the media outfit in a residential area.

Justifying the demolition, information commissioner Abdulhameed Kwara explained that it was carried out to avert radioactive radiation on people living around the station.

But Mr Nawani Aboki, Executive Director of the radio station, at a press briefing on Tuesday in Lafia, said that management was compelled to go to court because government had ignored overtures by well meaning Nigerians, to apologize for its action.

“The state government has not apologized. It has not taken any measure toward an amicable resolution of the issue. We think this is not fair.

“Our lawyers are already working on our papers and will soon file them in court. The general mood in Nasarawa has propelled us to seek legal redress to stem the rising cases of tyranny and dictatorship in the state,” he said.

He dismissed government’s claim that it demolished the structure to avert radioactive radiation on people living around the station.

“I wonder how government arrived at that lame reason. There are numerous masts of various communication network providers that dot every space around residential areas. One is even standing in government house.

“They accused us of operating in a residential area on a plot of land approved for residential purposes, but the question is, why didn’t they ask us to relocate instead of demolishing the station and its equipment?”, he said.

