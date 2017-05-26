Manchester attack: How bomber, Salman Abedi was kicked out of Mosque

More details have emerged about the life of the young man, Salman Abedi, who detonated a fatal bomb at a concert in Manchester that left 22 people dead and over 57 others badly injured. It has been revealed that Abedi was recently kicked out of a mosque after trying to sneak into the library overnight. […]

Manchester attack: How bomber, Salman Abedi was kicked out of Mosque

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

