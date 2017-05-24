Manchester Attack: UK Terror Level Raised to Critical

The UK raised its terrorism threat level to “critical” following Monday’s Manchester attack, according to prime minister Theresa May. She added that military personnel will now be deployed to protect key sites as a result of the new threat level. Olivia Campbell‘s mother, who had issued an emotional plea for information on her daughter’s whereabouts after the Ariana […]

The post Manchester Attack: UK Terror Level Raised to Critical appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

