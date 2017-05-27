Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester attack weighing on British elections

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

By Owei Lakemfa I have poured over the face of 22-year old Salman Abedi several times. He looked so innocent and charming. I played in my mind how such a young man would have left his South Manchester home on Monday, May 22 and headed for the Manchester Arena packed with mostly children and young people who had gone for a concert by American pop star, Ariana Grande.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.