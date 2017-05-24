Pages Navigation Menu

Manchester attack: Who was Salman Abedi? – BBC News

Manchester attack: Who was Salman Abedi?
Police have named 22-year-old Salman Ramadan Abedi as the person suspected of carrying out the suicide attack at Manchester Arena on Monday evening. The BBC understands that Abedi was a "mule" carrying out the attack for a larger network of …
The Latest: US lawmaker says UK bomb showed 'sophistication'Miami Herald
Manchester bombing probe expands with arrests on two continentsWashington Post
Manchester Ariana Grande concert attack: Further arrests as police investigations advanceNEWS.com.au
New York Times –Reuters –Daily Mail –BBC News
all 2,779 news articles »

