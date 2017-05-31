Manchester attacker bought most bomb parts himself: UK police

Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi likely purchased most of the key bomb components himself and many of his actions were carried out alone, British police investigating the attack said.

Officers in the northern English city have arrested 16 people since the attack in a packed concert hall killed 22 children and adults and injured 116 others on May 22.

Russ Jackson, head of the North West Countre Terrorism Unit said: “our enquiries show Abedi himself made most of the purchases of the core components and what is becoming apparent is that many of his movements and actions have been carried out alone during the four days from him landing in the country and committing this awful attack.”

Police have been probing Abedi’s last movements by delving into his phone calls and watching his movements on closed-circuit television.

“We have also have a good understanding of the likely component parts of the bomb and where these came from,” said Jackson.

Officers were still trying to determine whether Abedi was part of a wider network, which could not be ruled out yet.

Jackson said they are also keen to find out why he kept going back to the Wilmslow Road area of Manchester and to find the blue suitcase he used during those trips.

police said that they believe that the Manchester bomber acted largely alone in the run-up to his suicide attack at Ariana Grande’s concert.

Soon after Abedi blew himself up at Manchester Arena, police said they were investigating a potential terror “network”.

Detectives say the 22-year-old shopped alone for most of the components he used to make the bomb.

Abedi was born in Manchester to Libyan parents, who moved back to Tripoli in recent years, along with his younger siblings.

The post Manchester attacker bought most bomb parts himself: UK police appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

