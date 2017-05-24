Pages Navigation Menu

Manchester attacker was known to security services: minister

Salman Abedi, the suspected bomber behind the Manchester pop concert attack, had been on the radar of security services, interior minister Amber Rudd confirmed on Wednesday.

“It is somebody that they had known and I’m sure when this investigation concludes we’ll be able to find out more,” she told BBC radio.

