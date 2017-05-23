Manchester Bomber Identified

Following the bomb blast which rocked Manchester Arena resulting in the death of a total of 22 people, the bomber responsible for the terror attack has been identified. The bomber identified as Salman Abedi was reported to have killed himself along with children and others at the venue of the Ariana Grande concert. The concert…

