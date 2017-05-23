Manchester bombing: Attacker identified as 22-year-old Salman Ramadan Abedi

The man who bombed the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, UK, where 22 persons died and 59 others were injured, has been named as Salman Ramadan Abedi, a Mancunian of Libyan descent. Police confirmed the 22-year-old’s identity after officials in the United States passed it to news reporters, apparently against the wishes of the police […]

Manchester bombing: Attacker identified as 22-year-old Salman Ramadan Abedi

