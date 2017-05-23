Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester bombing: Attacker identified as 22-year-old Salman Ramadan Abedi

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The man who bombed the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, UK, where 22 persons died and 59 others were injured, has been named as Salman Ramadan Abedi, a Mancunian of Libyan descent. Police confirmed the 22-year-old’s identity after officials in the United States passed it to news reporters, apparently against the wishes of the police […]

Manchester bombing: Attacker identified as 22-year-old Salman Ramadan Abedi

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.