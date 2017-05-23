Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester bombing echoes Isis attack on Bataclan and of ‘youth being targeted’ – Irish Times

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Irish Times

Manchester bombing echoes Isis attack on Bataclan and of 'youth being targeted'
Irish Times
Georges Salines, the president of the “November 13th 2015 – Fraternity and Truth” association, was attending a play in memory of the victims of the Bataclan attack when a jihadist detonated a bomb, killing himself and 22 other people in the Manchester …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.