Manchester City edge Leicester in Controversial Encounter to boost Top 4 Aspirations

Manchester City took a step closer towards guaranteeing a top-four finish in the English Premier League with a 2-1 win over Leicester City at Etihad Stadium, but were helped by a disallowed Riyad Mahrez penalty. Goals from David Silva and Gabriel Jesus were enough for Pep Guardiola‘s side to make it back-to-back wins in the […]

