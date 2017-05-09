Manchester City’s Goalkeeper Willy Caballero Hoping To Earn A New Contract

Willy Caballero is hoping to benefit from Claudio Bravo‘s injury lay-off as he seeks to earn a new contract at Manchester City.

The club’s second-choice goalkeeper is out of contract this summer and is hoping to impress manager Pep Guardiola during their three remaining league fixtures while Bravo recovers from a calf injury.

Asked if he wanted to stay at the Etihad the 35-year-old, who joined City in 2014, said: “Yes, of course. It’s an amazing team and club with fantastic players, so I think every player wants to stay in my position.

“It depends on a lot of things but the most important thing for me is to do my best.”

‘I have my opportunity to play now and to show what I can do and how I can help the team. It’s on my side in my way, so I have to keep going. After we will speak with the club and my agent.

‘I have been focused in the last eight months when Pep arrived here and I have been professional from the first day.

‘Now I have a big opportunity to play and try to qualify this club. After that we see what happens.’

