Manchester police say probing ‘an incident’ at Arndale shopping centre

Posted on May 23, 2017

Police in the northern English city of Manchester are investigating an incident at the Arndale shopping centre, an officer at the scene said on Tuesday.

The centre in Manchester, England, was evacuated and witnesses said they heard a “big bang” on Tuesday, just hours after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 59 in the same area of the city.

Scores of people ran away from the center, a Reuters witness said.

“There are people coming out holding hands,” a Reuters photographer said.

