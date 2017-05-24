Pages Navigation Menu

Manchester suicide bomber just returned from Libya- Britain Minister

Posted on May 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Britain’s interior minister said on Wednesday she believed the suicide bomber, who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in the English city of Manchester, had recently returned from Libya. Asked to confirm whether Salman Abedi had recently come back from the country, Amber Rudd told BBC Television: “Yes, I believe that has been …

