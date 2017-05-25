Manchester terror attack latest: Britain falls silent in tribute to bombing victims as final two are identified – Mirror.co.uk
Mirror.co.uk
Manchester terror attack latest: Britain falls silent in tribute to bombing victims as final two are identified
Mirror.co.uk
Britain held a national minute of silence to pay tribute to the victims of the attack. The country came to a standstill as millions paused to remember them. Police arrested two men this morning, bringing the total number of arrests to eight as they …
