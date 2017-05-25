Manchester United and Manchester City join to donate £1million to We Love Manchester Emergency Fund – FOXSports.com
Manchester United and Manchester City join to donate £1million to We Love Manchester Emergency Fund
They're bitter rivals on the pitch, but neighboring Premier League giants Manchester United and Manchester City have come together to donate £1 million ($1.3 million) to an emergency fund set up following Monday's terror attack in the city. “We have …
Manchester Utd, City pledge 1m pounds to victims of attack
Manchester United and Manchester City donate $1.3 million to emergency fund
