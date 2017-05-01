Manchester United Consider Bid For Fulham Wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon, according to the Daily Mirror.

Several Premier League sides, including Liverpool, have been linked with the 16-year-old, who has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season.

Tottenham are another of the Premier League giants to be watching the teenager, who has been compared to Gareth Bale who started his career as a full-back at Southampton.

Fulham have already turned down two bids from Arsenal for the defender but they may find it harder to keep hold of him ahead of next season.

However, Get West London say Sessegnon will stay at Fulham and sign a new contract in the summer.

