Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester United Defeats Ajax to win Club’s First Europa League Title

Posted on May 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Manchester United claimed their second major trophy of the season and secured Champions League football as they overcame Ajax to win the Europa League final in Stockholm. On an emotional night following the Manchester attack which killed 22 people at Ariana Grande‘s concert on Monday, United’s fans were allowed a measure of celebration as Jose Mourinho‘s […]

The post Manchester United Defeats Ajax to win Club’s First Europa League Title appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.