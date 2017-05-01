Manchester United Lead Race To Sign Leicester City’s Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel
Man Utd have taken the lead over their city rivals in the chase for Kasper Schmeichel, according to Sky sports.
The Leicester ‘keeper is United’s first choice to replace David de Gea if, as expected, he heads back home to Madrid to join Real.
United’s chances of landing the 30-year old Denmark international have improved after Schmeichel left his long-term representatives, Triple S Management, to join Italian agent Luca Bascherini – an agent who enjoys excellent relations at Old Trafford.
Schmeichel signed a new five-year deal at the King Power Stadium last summer, but may struggle to turn down a lucrative offer from either Manchester clubs.
And last month A Bola newspaper in Portugal reported that if Real fail to land De Gea, then Schmeichel could well be their next target
The post Manchester United Lead Race To Sign Leicester City’s Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!