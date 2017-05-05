Marcus Rashford has more to offer, warns Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard – SkySports
|
SkySports
|
Marcus Rashford has more to offer, warns Manchester United's Jesse Lingard
SkySports
Marcus Rashford still has more to offer and can handle the pressure of being Manchester United's No 9, according to Jesse Lingard. Jose Mourinho revealed Rashford had played from the outset with a slight injury in Spain on Thursday, as the striker's …
Rashford can fill Zlatan's boots – Lingard
Manchester United still in race for top four, says Jesse Lingard
Marcus Rashford should get patted on the back for winning Manchester United a penalty not blamed for diving
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!