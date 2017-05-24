Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester United must change style, says Rio Ferdinand – Daily Mail

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Manchester United must change style, says Rio Ferdinand
Daily Mail
Manchester United must look to improve the style of their football if they are to go on a win bigger and better things, claims former defender Rio Ferdinand. Upon winning the Europa League after a 2-0 win over Ajax, manager Jose Mourinho encouraged his …
Manchester United news: Jose Mourinho wins Marcus Rashford battle over EnglandDaily Star
Europa Final | Shootout between two 19-year-old strikersPremium Times
England seniors call-up set to end Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford's U21s career at age 19Mirror.co.uk
Express.co.uk –The Sport Review –Yahoo Sports –Metro
all 41 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.