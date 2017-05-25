Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester United outclass Ajax to win Europa League, qualify for Champions League

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a goal in each half for Manchester United to outclass Ajax Amsterdam on Wednesday to win an emotional UEFA Europa League final 2-0. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that victory ensured Manchester United qualified for the group stages of next season’s European Champions League. There was silence…

The post Manchester United outclass Ajax to win Europa League, qualify for Champions League appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.