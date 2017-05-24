Manchester United Qualify For Champions League With Europa League Win

Manchester United have qualified for next season’s Champions League after defeating the young and inexperienced Dutch side, Ajax to win the Europa League. Pogba scored with a deflected strike before Mkhitaryan’s close-range finish on an emotional night in Stockholm. There was recognition before the game of those killed in Monday’s attack in Manchester and United’s…

