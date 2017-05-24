Manchester United transfer news and rumours: Chelsea set to snatch top striker target from Red Devils’ grasp – Mirror.co.uk
|
Mirror.co.uk
|
Manchester United transfer news and rumours: Chelsea set to snatch top striker target from Red Devils' grasp
Mirror.co.uk
Real Madrid's James Rodriguez has been heavily linked to Manchester United in the build-up to this transfer window. But the champions Chelsea could be set to snatch the Colombian from their grasp. Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda has claimed on TV show …
Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United target James Rodriguez: Stay at Real Madrid
Man United Transfer News: James Rodriguez close to Chelsea switch – journalist
Manchester United Transfer News: James Rodriguez Blow Amid Latest Rumours
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!