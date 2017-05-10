Manchester United Unveil New Away Kit For 2017/2018 Season

Manchester United have finally unveiled a new black away kit for the 2017/2018 season.

The design is inspired by the strip which the club had in the early 1990s. It is a mix of dark grey, black and white and has a crew-neck collar.

The three adidas stripes, club badge and logo are all in white. It will be worn by Jose Mourinho’s side for the first time during their pre-season tour

In a statement on United’s website, adidas said: “Manchester United fans of all ages will recognise the bold graphic pattern from the 1990-92 away jersey that defined football shirt design for an era. Connecting the past to the future, the new kit pays homage to the historic design, celebrating the rich history of the club.

“The graphic design of the original kit has been reimagined on a black backdrop with white hues, with the classic adidas three stripes, club badge and adidas logo all in white. A crew-neck collar gives the kit a modern makeover, making it a jersey that’s as much at home on the streets as it is on the pitch

“The kit features all the technological innovations of adidas’ jersey technology used by the world’s leading clubs, including breathable fabrics and mesh engineering.

“Alongside the replica jersey, there is also an authentic shirt available [as worn by the players], a long-sleeved version and shirts specifically for children and women.”

Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and David De Gea showed off the new version which Jose Mourinho’s side will sport as they look to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

The jersey is made by Adidas and is already available to order, but costs £89.95 (€119.95) for the authentic version, though a replica is available for £54.95 (€69.95).

