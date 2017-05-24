Manchester United win Europa League, qualify for Champions League

Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a goal in each half for Manchester United to outclass Ajax Amsterdam on Wednesday to win an emotional UEFA Europa League final 2-0. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that victory ensured Manchester United qualified for the group stages of next season’s European Champions League. There was silence and then applause before the game to honour the victims of Monday’s deadly attack at a pop concert in Manchester in which 22 people died.

