Manchester United’s Paul Pogba loses father

Manchester United’s midfielder, Paul Pogba lost his father on Friday night. Reports in the French media indicated that the death of the 79-year-old Fassou Antoine Pogba was confirmed by his family on Friday night. The Manchester United player had two months ago posted a photo of his father on a hospital bed as he presented him with a birthday cake on his Instagram’s page.

