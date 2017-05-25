Manchester Utd, City pledge 1m pounds to victims of attack

Manchester United and Manchester City on Thursday jointly pledged one million pounds (1.3 million dollars) to an emergency fund set up to aid victims of Monday’s terror attack in the city.

The Premier League clubs made the pledge to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund in the wake of the bombing at the Manchester Arena which killed 22 people.

“Our clubs are right at the heart of our local communities in Manchester and it is right that we present a unified response to this tragedy,” United Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward said in a joint statement from both clubs.

“The money will help of course but the work of the two clubs and their respective foundation and community scheme can build on the fantastic spirit that Mancunians have shown in the immediate aftermath.’’

The clubs’ pledge pushes the donated amount to the fund, which was set up by the British Red Cross and then merged with another set up by the Manchester Evening News, to more than three million pounds.

“We have all been humbled by the strength and solidarity shown by the people of Manchester in the days since the attack,” City Chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak said.

“The hope of both our clubs is that our donation will go some small way to alleviate the daunting challenges faced by those directly affected.

“Our acting together will serve as a symbol to the world of the unbreakable strength of the spirit of Manchester.”

