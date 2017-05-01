Man’s Limb Falls Into Lagoon In Third Mainland Bridge Auto Crash

A passenger yesterday lost his limb in an auto crash accident between a red Toyota and a Danfo bus on Third Mainland Bridge.

It was learnt that his severed leg fell into the Lagoon.

The victim, a passenger in the danfo bus was seating in the front when the accident happened.

Witnesses said his limb was reported to have been entangled within crash barriers on the bridge before eventually falling into the lagoon.

The Rapid Response Source (RRS) riders and monitors at the scene subsequently called for emergency unit to help recover the missing leg.

As of the time of filing this report recovery effort by the Marine Police and a team of RRS officials is on, while the man has been moved to Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos.

While the vehicles have been moved by LASEMA Response Unit to avoid congestion, the marine police were still combing the lagoon for the severed limb.

