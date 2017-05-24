Manufacturers decry retention of interest rate at 14%

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) Ogun Chapter, has condemned the retention of interest rate by the Monetary Policy Committee of CBN at 14 per cent. The MAN Chairman, Mr Wale Adegbite, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ota, Ogun that such development was not good for the manufacturers as well as the economy. Adegbite was reacting to the retention of the MPR at 14 per cent by the Committee on Tuesday in Abuja.

