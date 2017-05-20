Many Nigerians don’t know what lawmakers do – Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Saturday said that many Nigerians don’t know the role of the legislature as an arm of government. Dogara was speaking in Kabba, Kogi State. He said the glaring ignorance on the part of many Nigerians, has continued to put lawmakers under “tremendous pressure and challenge”. “Constituents […]

Many Nigerians don’t know what lawmakers do – Dogara

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

