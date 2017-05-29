Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Many Trapped As Three Storey Building Collapses On Lagos Island

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 3-storey building located at No. 15 Daddy Alaja Street, Off Oke Arin on Lagos Island has collapsed, just a few days after the same incident claimed several lives in Lagos
The building which is under renovation, reportedly wrecked around 7:25am on Monday, leaving many trapped inside it.

An eyewitness said “there’s no access road for even fire service to reach the site let alone the much needed

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.