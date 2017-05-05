Maradona offers to coach Napoli

Napoli great, Diego Maradona has admitted he would consider becoming head coach at the San Paolo in future, but only “if the people want it.”

The former Argentina star is a heralded figure among Napoli fans, having inspired the club to two Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia and the UEFA Cup during a seven-year spell between 1984 and 1991.

The 58-year-old, who is still the club’s all-time top goalscorer on 115, has not held a head coaching position since leaving Al Wasl in 2012.

But the 1986 World Cup-winner says he would not turn down the chance to coach his old club if the fans desired it.

“Would I coach Napoli? If the people wanted it, then yes,” he told Amici.

Maradona said in January that he would jump at the chance to take on a role with Napoli if president Aurelio De Laurentiis makes him an offer.

He is in dispute with Italian tax authorities over an alleged debt of €39millionthat first came to light in 2013.

“First of all I have to sort out the problems I have here in Italy, then I can work for Napoli in Italy and in the world,” Maradona said.

“We have to do things well because I want a winning team, a team that can play on level terms against Juventus, Inter, AC Milan and Roma.”

