Marco Verratti’s Agent To Have Meeting With PSG Amid Latest Barcelona Rumours

Marco Verratti’s agent Donato Di Campli will request a meeting with Paris Saint-Germain to discuss his future amid speculation linking him with Barcelona.

“I don’t feel like saying anything,” he commented. “A lot of wrong things have been said. I want to leave things calm, PSG aren’t in the happiest moment. We’ll ask for a meeting with the club to discuss Marco’s future.

“The club has said that Marco won’t leave, so we have to respect the will of the club.

“We will, however, make a point of the situation after the Coupe de France final.”

PSG lost 3-1 to Nice on Sunday to effectively cede the Ligue 1 title to Monaco, who are three points ahead with a game in hand.

