Maria Okan Of Beat 99.9 FM Announced As Official Host Of Dressmeoutlet.com’s Cocktails & Dresses 2017: Innovation Edition

The organizers of Africa’s Greatest Retail Experience are delighted to announce Maria Okan as the official host for the Innovation edition of Cocktails & Dresses 2017, scheduled to hold on Sunday May 7, 2017 at the Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Maria Okan, multi-media personality currently co-hosting ‘The Morning Rush’ on Beat FM will emcee the 3rd edition of Cocktails & Dresses. Maria Okan takes over from past Cocktails & Dresses hosts- Mimi Onalaja and Kaylah Oniwo this May.

This year’s event would also have Calabar-born Ex-Big Brother Nigeria 2017 Housemate, Bassey Ekpenyong popularly known as ‘Bassey’ & MTV Base VJ K’Ola as the official Black Carpet host. The Eclectic Black Carpet Rave at Cocktails & Dresses starts at 12 Noon capturing the prestigious nature of the event, from the glamorous made in Africa outfits to the notable personalities. In the wake of the #MadeinNigeria campaign by the Nigerian government in ensuring the upliftment of the nation’s culture and to promote Made-in-Nigeria textile products. Hence, all eyes will be on this fashion industry event, while having notable personalities and world-class speakers.

Last year’s keynote speakers, Senator Ben Murray Bruce and Prof. Pat Utomi used the platform to make some gentle but pointed statements about magnifying and globalizing the very best of made in Africa fashion, beauty and home-goods; as the movement continues to grow, the stakes are increasingly high for Cocktails & Dresses to deliver another outstanding event this year whilst boosting President Buhari’s support for the Made in Nigeria campaign.

Attendance is FREE!

The event will air on EbonyLife TV, Spice TV, Vox Africa and Rave TV. Free drinks from Amarula and Redbull all day long.

Where would you be on Sunday, May 7th, 2017? Don’t miss Africa’s Greatest Retail Experience

