Maria Sharapova Denied French Open Wildcard

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Sports

Maria Sharapova has been denied the opportunity to play at the French Open after tournament officials decided not to give the two-time champion a wildcard. The Russian, 30, was ranked too low to gain direct entry as she continues her return from a 15-month drugs ban. “There can be a wildcard for the return from…

