Marijuana good for treatment of severe epilepsy – Study

An Australian study has found the first evidence that medicinal cannabis can reduce seizures in children with severe epilepsy.| The study, published by The University of Melbourne, on Thursday, found that cannabidiol, a medical component of cannabis, can reduce seizures in more than 40 per cent of children with a severe form of epilepsy. The […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

