Maritime varsity takes off in October -Okowa

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta said in Abuja on Friday that the Maritime University would commence academic activities in Okerenkoko in October. The governor announced this to State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in the Presidential Villa.

