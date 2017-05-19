Mark Zuckerberg’s Dad Filmed The Moment He Got Accepted To Harvard [Video]

It’s a pretty big deal when you’re accepted into Harvard – just ask Seth.

Someone else who can wear the ‘H’ with pride is Mark Zuckerberg, and back in the day his dad was on hand to film the moment he found out.

Sitting in his pyjamas and surrounded by those old school computer screens with the massive booty, he remains pretty chilled.

If his dad was proud back then, imagine how stoked he must be today…

[source:businessinsider]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

