Martin Demichelis Announces Retirement From Football After Losing ‘Strength And Concentration’

Former Manchester City player Martin Demichelis has announced his retirement from football.

The Argentinean defender, who won the Premier League title with City, moved back to old club Malaga just four months ago but told a press conference he had “lost the strength in his legs to continue playing.”

An emotional Demichelis said in a news conference: “Unfortunately, this day comes to everyone. I had been thinking about it for some time. I always worried about the end of my career.

“I’m grateful to this profession but more so to Malaga for extending my career as a player and giving me the determination that a player needs to continue to be a professional and compete.

“I always thought that it would be a dream to end my career at Malaga and today I’m doing it.

“It’s life’s law, I no longer have the strength in my legs, the level of concentration needed. The day has come, the end of my career and I just have to say thank you to football.”

Demichelis, who started his professional career at River Plate, arrived in Europe in 2003 after signing for Bayern Munich.

He helped Bayern win four Bundesliga and four DFB Pokals before joining Malaga in December 2010, initially on loan.

“I want to thank Bayern Munich for counting on me for eight years, allowing me to make a name for myself,” he said. “I was able to compete in the best competitions in Europe.

“My first spell at Malaga, what we achieved was great, the most glorious time of my career despite not winning any titles.”

Eager to enhance his chances of playing for Argentina at the 2014 World Cup, Demichelis joined Pellegrini at Manchester City in September 2013.

He made 106 appearances for City — winning the Premier League and two Capital One Cup winners’ medals.

“I spent three years learning a lot in England and after that it was then when I considered leaving football,” he said. “However, while I was in Spain on holiday, I had the opportunity to continue to play — first at Espanyol and then at Malaga.”

Demichelis won 51 caps for Argentina and was part of the squad that finished runners-up to Germany at the 2014 World Cup.

