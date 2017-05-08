Marvis, ThinTallTony BBN stars go bold for House of Maliq magazine – Pulse Nigeria
|
Marvis, ThinTallTony BBN stars go bold for House of Maliq magazine
Pulse Nigeria
The duo talk about fame after the BBNaija reality show, growing their brands and more. Published: 26 minutes ago; Omotolani Odumade. Print; eMail · Marvis, ThinTallTony for House Of Maliq play. Marvis, ThinTallTony for House Of Maliq. (Bellanaija) …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!