Masquerade, 6 persons Killed In Kogi

By BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO

LOKOJA – A Masquerade and six persons have been killed in Okene and Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State respectively by yet to be identified gunmenThe killing in Okene which involved a Masquerade and three of his followers occurred yesterday at Idare district in Okene Local Government Area of the state.

Vanguard gathered that the masquerade and three of his followers were gunned down by two men on motorcycles during the “Eche-Anee” festival which is normally celebrated annually by the people of Kogi Central.

The source further disclosed that immediately the masquerade and some of his followers were gunned down other people at the scene took to their heels to avoid been attacked.

Meanwhile, the state government has banned the festival celebration to avoid further crises.

The Government statement issued yesterday by the Director General, Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo warned that, “Any masquerade or masquerades caught parading the street will be arrest and those behind the masquerade.”

In another similar development, three members of the Vigilante group in Ofu Local Government Area of the state were allegedly killed by yet to be identified bandits on Monday night at Ahi village.

The deceased who were conveying three suspected criminals they earlier arrested who later escaped after the attack were said to have been ambushed by some assailants on their way to Ugwolawo Divisional Police Office at the LGA headquarters.

According to a relation of one of the slain vigilante, Musa Abuh said they suspected that there was communication between some people in the community and the bandits; giving them information on the movement of the vigilante group and arrested suspects.

“This is a serious setback to the community policing which we all embraced as a panacea to the upsurge of crime in the rural areas” Musa Abuh lamented.

Meanwhile, the Administrator of Ofu Local Government Area, Sule Abuhegbiti who confirmed the killing to newsmen said investigation into the matter has commenced in earnest.

However, effort to confirmed the two attack from the Police Public Relation officer, Mr. William Aya proved abortive but sources close to Kogi State Police Command confirmed the incident saying the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Wilson Inalegwu is on top of the situation.