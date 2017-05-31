Masquerades attack Muslims in Ekiti, destroy properties – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Masquerades attack Muslims in Ekiti, destroy properties
Daily Post Nigeria
There was violence in Ikun Ekiti, a town under Moba Local Government on Tuesday as masqueraders attacked Muslims while breaking their fast in the Central Mosque. The attack took place around 7pm when the Muslims had gathered in the mosque to …
Masquerades Attack Ekiti Mosque, Beat up Muslims Breaking Ramadan Fast [PHOTOS]
Angry masquerades attack Muslims inside mosque in Ekiti
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!