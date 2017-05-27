Massive Queues, Flights Not Taking Off As British Airways Computer Systems Crashes Worldwide – Could This Be A Cyber Attack?

British Airways computer systems have crashed across the world, sparking chaos at airports with massive queues.

Hundreds of fliers are stuck in ‘huge’ check-in lines and parts of BA’s website and app are not working – which is causing passengers trying to check-in online to miss their flights.

Several passengers reported that the captain and gate staff at Gatwick Airport said the airline could be under a cyber attack.

Furious fliers in the UK, the US, Rome, Belfast and Lisbon among other locations vented that they have been stuck on their plane for more than two hours.

They spoke of ‘disgraceful’ customer service as staff gave out ‘no information’, while others said it was ‘carnage’ at Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 5 and warned travellers to stay away.

The airline said it was ‘experiencing a global system outage’ and added it was ‘working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible’.

The post Massive Queues, Flights Not Taking Off As British Airways Computer Systems Crashes Worldwide – Could This Be A Cyber Attack? appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

