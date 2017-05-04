MASSOB faults Akinrinade’s sudden regret over his role during Biafra war

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- THE Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has condemned what it called Lt Gen Alani Akinrinade’s regret over his role in the killing of unprotected civilians during Nigeria- Biafra war, wondering why the celebrated Yoruba hero had suddenly realized that he participated in the war in error.

MASSOB leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu said Thursday in a statement that the retired Army General might have been regretting his past actions because he had realized that Biafra actualization and restoration was consciously becoming glaring.

“After enjoying the spoils of Biafra war and benefitting from it in many ways, Akinrinade is now repentant, shouting for the same true federalism General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu agitated for,” Madu said.

