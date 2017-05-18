MASSOB Leader, Uchenna Madu Visits Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader in Abia State.

The leader of Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Uchenna Madu on Thursday, May 18th, 2017 visited the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu a visit at his residence in Abia state.

Ohaneze Ndigbo, Abia State Chapter also paid homage to the Biafran leader.

